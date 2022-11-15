'Bigg Boss': Unforgettable rivalry of television personalities in show

Taunts, heated arguments and fights have been one of the main ingredients for the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' to keep the eyeballs glued on the television screen

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Taunts, heated arguments and fights have been one of the main ingredients for the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' to keep the eyeballs glued on the television screen. However, the fights between the small screen bahus and actors have been one of the most exciting and unforgettable ones as the audiences get to see the real side of their favourite personalities. Here are a few fights in the recent seasons of the show, which one cannot forget.

Also Read: Amit Trivedi to release solo album on Nov 21



Sreejita De and Tina Datta from 'Bigg Boss 16'



'Uttaran' fame, Sreejita De and Tina Datta shared a hostile equation way before entering the house and the cold war between them was visible to the viewers in the show. The master of the house summoned Tina and Sreejita to the confession room and asked them to settle their disputes. Sreejita referred to Tina as 'dominant', while Tina made it plain that they fought over 'petty problems.'



Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from 'Bigg Boss 16'



'Udaariyan' fame Priyanka and 'Choti Sardarrni' star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been rivals in 'Bigg Boss 16' since its premiere. Despite being strong contestants, the two never managed to settle their differences and reconcile. Recently, Nimrit and Priyanka fought over kitchen duties. Amidst the fight, Nimrit made a harsh remark, "I don't need your help to get footage. Stop being so full of yourself. Itna self-obsessed mat raho." To which Priyanka replied, "Main apni favourite hoon na."



Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik from 'Bigg Boss 14'



Tempers flared between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik very often in 'Bigg Boss 14'. In a shocking incident, Kavita threatened Rubina by asking, "Tere husband ke bare mein pata hai?" Kavita also warned Rubina that she would hit her. She rushed out of the house since she didn't want to live with Rubina and Abhinav. After this incident, Rubina snapped at her by saying, "You can only go to that level, senseless, worthless, exactly what Kavita Kaushik is!"

Also Read: Shubman Gill finally breaks silence on DATING rumours with Sara Ali Khan, watch



Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana from 'Bigg Boss 13'



Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill share a contentious bond way before their stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. On the first day of the season, when Shehnaaz saw Himanshi, she started bawling. Nonetheless, to bury the hatchet, Shehnaaz tried to greet Himanshi, but she ignored her. Shehnaaz's actions angered Himanshi, which triggered a fight between two of them and involved insulting comments. The episodes that followed were a sequence of attacks and counter-attacks in which both were shown tearing each other apart.



Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde from 'Bigg Boss 11'

The neck-and-neck competition between actor Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde was the highlight of 'Bigg Boss 11'. While the former was the first runner-up, the latter won the trophy. The two engaged in constant fights and had a very strained relationship. Due to their differences in opinions, both indulged into spats quite often. Their fan squads also bickered away, and their enmity only grew with time.