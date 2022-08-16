Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child; actress shares picture flaunting baby bump

A couple of weeks back there were strong rumours of Bipasha and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child

Bipasha and Karan/ Instagram

Bipasha Basu has finally annouced her pregnancy. A couple of weeks back there were strong rumours of Bipasha and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child. The couple took to their social media handle on Tuesday morning to make it official.

Bipasha shared two pictures of her flaunting her baby bump from her official maternity shoot. In the picture, Karan and Bipasha have twinned in white. In one of the pics, Karan is seen planting a kiss on Bipasha's baby bump.

Announcing the happy news, Bipasha and Karan wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.

Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.

A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," they added.