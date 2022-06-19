Breaking News
Bipasha Basu oozes 'old world charm' in latest picture

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Along with the retro post, the 'Jism' actor also shared a story on her social media, having the same retro vibes

Picture courtesy/Bipasha Basu's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu aced the vintage look in her latest Instagram post by unleashing her 'old world charm' looking like a Retro Queen.

'Old world charm' captioned the 'Raaz' actor.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)


