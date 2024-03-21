Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover introduced their one-year-old daughter Devi to the paps on Thursday evening as they stepped out for an event

Bipasha Basu and Devi (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover introduce their daughter Devi to the paps, check out the little one's reaction x 00:00

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover introduced their daughter Dev to the paparazzi on Thursday. The paps are a part and parcel of an actor's life in Mumbai and Bipasha gave her daughter a taste of the same.

Dressed in a yellow frock, Bipasha and Karan were seen attending the baby shower of Alanna Panday, actor Ananya Panday's cousin. They arrived and posed for the paparazzi. Bipasha also tried to teach her daughter to give a flying kiss to all the photographers. However, the little one was slowly grasping all the attention very quietly. It was only as her parents walked away did she gave a small wave to the paparazzi; as she continued to stare at the photographers with amusement.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022. She turned a year old in November last year. Bipasha revealed her daughter's face to the world in December last year through an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Bipasha spoke about being trolled for her postpartum weight. “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered,” Bipasha told India Today. Karan Singh Grover added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

Bipasha Basu further added how embracing motherhood changed her life completely. She said, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.” Karan playfully added, “I’m a slave who used to have one master. Now I’ve two masters and I’m still a slave. So, nothing much has changed for me.”