Picture Courtesy/Bipasha Basu's Instagram account

Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's birthday celebration

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in 2020. Recently, the actress threw a special birthday bash for her little one as she turned 5. The guest list for the birthday celebration also included Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi.

Bipasha Basu recently took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a couple of glimpses from Samisha's birthday celebration. In one of the videos, the 'Raaz' actress can be seen facing the camera with hubby Karan Singh Grover, and little Devi.

In other clips, Devi can be seen flaunting her pretty pink dress. Wishing Samisha on her special day, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy birthday Samisha".

In the meantime, Shilpa Shetty wished her daughter with a nostalgic video compilation that included a few precious moments of Samisha with her loved ones. The video captured Samisha transitioning from a toddler to her now-grown-up self.

Shilpa Shetty also penned a lovely note for her little one that read, “My darling princess Samisha, You bring us so much joy! Thank you for choosing me—I feel so blessed to be your mommy in this lifetime. Happy birthday and a high five to the coolest, smartest, kindest, and funniest 5-year-old I know! Stay happy, blessed, and healthy always...Love you, my jaan!"

Moving on, Shilpa Shetty will next appear in the forthcoming Kannada film "KD – The Devil". Directed by Prem, the drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. The project has been produced by Suprith under the KVN Productions banner.

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2020 web series "Dangerous". She shared the screen with hubby Karan Singh Grover on the show, which marked the couple's OTT debut. Helmed by Bhushan Patel, the series has been penned by Vikram Bhatt.

