Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bipasha Basu celebrates daughter Devis Mukhe Bhaat ceremony

Bipasha Basu celebrates daughter Devi's 'Mukhe Bhaat' ceremony

Updated on: 10 June,2023 11:03 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Devi dressed in a red-coloured saree Banarasi saree that featured golden motifs

Bipasha Basu celebrates daughter Devi's 'Mukhe Bhaat' ceremony

Instagram

Listen to this article
Bipasha Basu celebrates daughter Devi's 'Mukhe Bhaat' ceremony
x
00:00

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handles and dropped a video from their daughter, Devi's 'Mukhe Bhaat' ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Bipasha and Karan's families and friends. For the ceremony, Devi dressed in a red-coloured saree Banarasi saree that featured golden motifs. She also wore a gold necklace, payal, and mukut. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child last year in November. Announcing the birth of their child, they had written on social media, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine".

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Bipasha had been sharing pictures Devi while hiding the face of her precious little one. Sharing the above picture in February this year, Bipasha wrote, "The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi’s Ma. Durga Durg"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

In April, Bipasha took to her Instagram feed and shared two adorable pictures of her daughter. In the first pic, Devi could be seen with a straight face while in the second she is seen giving a cute little smile.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Recently Bipasha had revealed the pet name of her daughter Devi and added that her mother gave the little one her ‘daak naam’ Sharing a short video clip with her daughter Devi, Bipasha wrote, "Devi’s daak naam ( Devi's pet name) is Mishti Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam #devibasusinghgrover #bongness #daaknaam #petname #mishti." The montage showed Devi's cute pictures with Bipasha. The actor is dressed in black while her daughter is dressed in white in the video. 

bipasha basu karan singh grover bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK