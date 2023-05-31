Bipasha Basu drops new picture of her "best buddy" daughter Devi

Actor Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of bedtime with her best buddy who is none other than her daughter Devi. On Monday, she shared an adorable video of her daughter enjoying a car ride with father Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover. Pic/Instagram

Actor Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of bedtime with her best buddy who is none other than her daughter Devi. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a picture of a mother-daughter duo resting on a bed. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Bedtime with my best buddy.@iamksgofficial we love you loads. You are our best buddy too forevaaaa."

On Monday, she shared an adorable video of her daughter enjoying a car ride with father Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha shared the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Devi and Papa." In the video, the 'Hate Story 3' actor could be seen holding Devi in his hands as she is enjoying the view outside the car. Bipasha's daughter could be seen donning a cute pink dress with multiple red hearts on it. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

