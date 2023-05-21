Bipasha Basu finally gets Entry

The actor is said to join Salman, Fardeen, and Anil on a comedy ride with No Entry’s sequel

Pics/Instagram

It has been almost eight years since Bipasha Basu was last seen on the 70-mm screen. The actor, whose last film was Alone (2015), has been on the lookout for interesting work. Last year, in November, actor-husband Karan Singh Grover and Basu announced the birth of their daughter Devi. While motherhood kept her busy, the actor continued to sift through scripts to pick the right roles. Sources now claim that Basu is in talks with the makers of No Entry for a prominent role in the much-awaited sequel.

Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan in No Entry

A source says, “Things are moving fairly fast. After Tiger 3 wraps, Salman Khan will take a short break and kick off this film. The No Entry sequel has been on the cards for many years. Bipasha Basu was the X-factor last time, and this time too, the makers wouldn’t move the project without her.” Rumour has it that she will be playing a feisty and glamorous character while balancing comedy and charisma. The film was to be helmed by Anees Bazmee, but we hear the filmmaker will instead be kicking off his project with Shahid Kapoor next. “There is some time before the No Entry sequel goes on floors, [which will] give everyone enough time to regroup,” shares the source.

