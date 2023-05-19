Have you heard? Salman won’t back down

Salman Khan's health is suffering from doing movie stunts. He injured his back while shooting an action scene with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film, Tiger 3

Salman Khan

Salman won’t back down

Uh oh! It looks like doing all the stuntbaazi for his movies is taking a toll on Salman Khan’s health. The actor, who is currently shooting a massive action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming Diwali outing, Tiger 3, has hurt his back. However, he has no time to rest. Reason: it is not going to be easy getting combination dates with SRK soon again as the film’s makers have a deadline to meet. Moreover, as Salman has often said, “Ek baar maine commitment kar di toh...” While the details of his injury aren’t known, the actor shared a picture of his bandaged back, and wrote, “When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, duniya ko chhodo, paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao. Tiger zakhmi hai.” So, shooting under the direction of Maneesh Sharma and the international action crew continues. The two Khans have shot for about five days and have another week to go before the makers call it a wrap. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a crucial part of the YRF Spy Universe, and sees the return of Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

The axe effect

The poster of Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor lighting a cigarette even as he holds an axe, has been making waves ever since it was unveiled. This particular shot is a part of his raw and bloody action sequence that is one of the highlights of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture. Reportedly, the director has shot the sequence using a multi-camera set-up, with minimum cuts. Incidentally, it is also one of Ranbir’s favourite scenes in the film. Sources claim Sandeep has given his own twist to the Axe gang’s fight sequence from director Stephen Chow’s blockbuster action comedy, Kung Fu Hustle (2004).

It’s a done deal

The Kapoors’ new home coming up in place of their KrishnaRaj bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has recently purchased a swanky apartment in Bandra Kurla Complex for R17.4 crore. Located on the seventh floor of the 19-storey building Signia Isle, the 3,300 sq ft sprawling property also includes three parking spaces. The veteran actor, last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022), is said to have paid a stamp duty of R1.04 crore on her real estate deal. Neetu will next be seen in director Milind Dhaimade’s Letters to Mr Khanna.

Like father, like son

We know that Sanjay Dutt plays an important role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, Leo. While earlier reports indicated that the actor plays antagonist to Thalapathy Vijay, the latest buzz is that it’s not an all-out negative part. Sources claim that Sanju plays Vijay’s father in this action thriller. The Tamil actor essays the role of a gangster in his 40s, leading a quiet life in Kashmir. Far removed from the world of gang-wars, he runs a chocolate factory in the valley. Sanju also plays a gangster, but details of his character are kept under wraps for now. Sources claim that Leo has all the ingredients that Lokesh’s movies are known for — from raw and hardcore action sequences and intense drama to inter-character conflicts. The filmmaker is reportedly on track to wrap up the shooting in a couple of months. Post-production has already begun. The team has announced October 19 as the release date.

No look test

Even as they are gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan and lead actor Vicky Kaushal have begun prepping for their next collaboration. The trio is reuniting for Chhava, a historical action drama, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Interestingly, Laxman recently shared that they didn’t do any look tests with Vicky as they felt he is perfect to play the protagonist in Chhava, which means lion cub. The makers are finalising locations and other details as they plan to begin filming this October. Vicky is slated to begin diction training, horse-riding, sword-fighting and other lessons by June-end.

Foreign collab

After an Indo-French production Masaan (2015), and the Hollywood indie Love Sonia (2018), Richa Chadha has now bagged the lead role in Ainaa. The Indo-British joint production was officially launched at the prestigious House of Lords following the announcement by Rt Hon Stuart Andrew, MP Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Excited to be a part of the social drama about the impact of violence caused by war on human beings and the society at large, Richa said, “I have always strived for a challenging role and this is one of the toughest parts I have taken up.” Sharing the screen with her is William Moseley, who first gained fame as a child actor in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. Later, he played the role of Jared in Shonali Bose’s Margarita with a Straw (2014). Producers Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh have put together an impressive crew from India and UK for debutant director Markus Meedt to begin filming in London on June 2.

Retiring at 171?

Yet again, rumours are rife about Rajinikanth’s retirement. This time around, it is being said that Thalaivar 171 with director Lokesh Kanagaraj will be the veteran superstar’s swansong. Tamil actor-director Shanmugha Raja aka Mysskin, who is playing a pivotal part in Lokesh’s Leo starring Vijay, shared the news about Thalaivar 171 being Rajini’s last film. Mysskin also revealed that it was Rajinikanth who called Lokesh, requesting him to direct his last outing. While there’s nothing official about this collaboration yet, Rajini is currently shooting director-daughter Aishwaryaa’s Lal Salaam. He will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, which releases this August.