'Tiger Zakhmi Hai' says Salman Khan as he posts photo of his bandaged back, take a look!

(Pic courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited third instalment of YRF's Tiger franchise, 'Tiger 3' has got his shoulder injured, presumably on the sets of his upcoming next, 'Tiger 3'.

The actor who has been posting a lot of photos and videos lately on social media platforms, took to Instagram and updated his fans and followers about his injury. On Thursday afternoon, the superstar posted a photo of his bare back. In the photo, one can see his taped-up shoulder, probably to ease the pain.

The actor who never fails to amuse his fans and the audiences with his witty jokes and funny social media captions, while sharing the photo, Salman Khan wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3."

Soon after the Bhaijaan of Bollywood shared the photo with netizens and updated them about his injury, his fans and well-wishers took to his comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Take care!!!!", commented a fan while reacting to Salman's latest post.

"Zakhmi TIGER Se Ziyada Khatarnaak Kuch Aur Nahi Hota. Take Care Bhai. Love you", wrote another fan.

"Stop caring so much abt the world. Take care of yourself first," read another comment.

"Tiger zakhmi hoke bhi tiger hi hota hain get well soon salman sir . I love you," wrote another fan while wishing the star a speedy recovery.

"Tiger get well soon to hunt", commented one of the many fans.

Apart from his fans, his bodyguard Shera also took to Salman Khan's comment section and dropped a few fire emojis while reacting to Khan's latest Instagram post.

Salman Khan's most-awaited movie of the year, 'Tiger 3' is expected to hit the screens on Diwali this year. The third instalment of YRF's spy films that previously gave us 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Tiger 3' will also star Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. Salman and Shah Rukh were seen together in Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster 'Pathaan'.