Richa Chadha all set to make her International debut with 'Ainaa' alongside William Moseley

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has a few anticipated projects in her kitty and 'Ainaa' is one of them. Although this is not her first international endeavor, as she previously headlined the Indo-French production 'Masaan' and 'Love Sonia' which was an indie based out of Hollywood, 'Ainaa' is set in both London and India. The Indo-Brit production marks another milestone in Richa’s career, as she takes on the lead role alongside British actor William Moseley.

'Ainaa' was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film last evening where R.t Hon. Stuart Andrew, M.P. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Culture,Media and Sport announced the film alongside the lead cast, director and producers of the film.

'Ainaa' is being helmed by director Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact violence caused by war on human beings and the society at large.



Speaking of this project, Richa said, “I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the UK. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject. We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2nd. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up”.

Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor who gained fame as Peter Pevensie in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' films. Moseley also made an impactful appearance in the Indian film 'Margarita With A Straw' showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor. The film is being produced by Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh.

On the other work front, Richa is soon going to be seen in the third instalment of the comedy franchise 'Fukrey 3' and is one of the leads in the highly anticipated series, 'Heeramandi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.