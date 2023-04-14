Richa Chadha to offer financial support to three upcoming women entrepreneurs

After training 10 female gaffers last year, Richa to now sponsor upskilling courses for three women entrepreneurs

Last year, Richa Chadha set up the incubation programme, Undercurrent Lab, which trained 10 women to work as gaffers in the Hindi film industry. It was aimed at training women in different departments of filmmaking that had little to no female representation. In an extension to her 2022 initiative, the actor-producer will now offer financial support to three upcoming women entrepreneurs, enabling them to pursue any course of their choice that will upskill them and help them develop their businesses further.

Chadha shares, “There are various aspects to a business, and it’s important to educate entrepreneurs about it. I want to help female entrepreneurs who are putting in the work to stand up for their vision. Three of them will be selected for courses in branding, marketing, financial planning, or whatever their need is to take the business to the next level.” The actor, who has received over 120 applications so far, adds, “It’s easy to write a note on women empowerment, but the real work starts when you do something about it.”

