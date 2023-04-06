Breaking News
'Hello world...I am Devi', say Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover as they reveal their daughter Devi's face on Instagram

Updated on: 06 April,2023 12:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

In the lovable two-photo Insta post, Bipasha and Karan's daughter can be seen wearing a cute peach outfit with 'Daddy's Princess' written on it

'Hello world...I am Devi', say Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover as they reveal their daughter Devi's face on Instagram

(Pic courtesy: Bipasha Basu/ Instagram)


Giving their fans the best-ever surprise, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, finally revealed the face of their baby girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on Instagram on Wednesday night.


Taking to Instagram, the doting parents of Devi dropped two adorable photos of their little princess with a cute caption which read, "Hello world ... I am Devi."



The first photo where Devi is looking at the camera with a sweet smile is probably the cutest thing you will see on the internet. While swiping right, one can see another beautiful image of Devi where she is just lovingly staring at the camera.


As mommy Bipasha introduced her munchkin to the whole world, she dropped a red heart emoji and several evil eye emojis along with the caption in a bid to protect her precious one from all the unforeseen negativity.

In the lovable two-photo Insta post, Bipasha and Karan's daughter can be seen wearing a cute peach outfit with 'Daddy's Princess' written on it. Devi looked like an absolute doll as she wore a hand band with a big peach bow.

Pakistani actor and Bipasha's 'Creature' co-star, Imran Abbas called Devi 'an adorable fairy' while reacting to Bipasha's post.

 "Such an adorable fairy she is", wrote Abbas along with three red heart emojis along with a heart-eye emoji.

Reacting to Devi's photos, Tanishaa Mukerji dropped a red heart.

"Cutest little munchkin. Love and blessings to little Devi", commented Kajal Aggarwal with several emojis.

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and veteran actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, Sussanne Khan commented, "She is absolutely gorgeous. god bless you three loads of love darling."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their princess, Devi last year on November 12.

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Bipasha and Karan has been blessing our Insta feed with cute photos of them with Devi without giving a glimpse of Devi's face. 

