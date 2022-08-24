"Constantly in a state of gratitude": Karan Singh Grover on Bipasha Basu's pregnancy

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration. The couple tied the knot in April 2016, after one year of dating.

Karan Singh Grover with wife Bipasha Basu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Bipasha took to her Instagram a few days ago to share the news.

Now, Karan has penned a heartfelt note about the couple's journey and how much he loves being in this new phase in life. Karan wrote, "It's a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar...not familiar like I've done this before but more like I've felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream-like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven't brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy."

He added, "When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one...a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn't really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn't fully understand it and definitely wasn't something I could control. It's been the exact same feeling every minute of every day since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite, unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her...it's just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don't talk about this all the time?"

"I feel myself constantly changing, constantly trying to understand how to make things better and make myself better. I'm constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating life within her and making it look like it's all just a part of her day.I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words," concluded Karan.

