Kartik Aaryan drops a new mirror selfie from his workout session

He has done romantic films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. He will now be seen in an action avatar in his upcoming movie.
Pic Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Official Instagram Account
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a mirror selfie from his workout session at the gym on Tuesday, on his social media account.
Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Dhamaka' actor treated fans with a new picture from his daily workout schedule.
In the picture, the 31-year-old actor looked uber-cool in his gym outfit. Kartik could be seen wearing a full sleeves t-shirt that he paired with track pants and sports shoes. He accessorized his look with a cap.
In the mirror selfie, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor struck a pose by looking down and covering half of his face with a cap. Sharing the post, he added the song of 'The Rolling Stones's 'Start me up' in the background.
Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming action-packed film 'Shehzada'. He regularly shares glimpses from the shoot.
After having done romantic films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', he will now be seen in an action zone in 'Shehzada', which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and had starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie is being helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead.
Also Read: Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh gorge on delicious food in Delhi's Chandni Chowk
'Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year. The film has now been rescheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
Meanwhile, Kartik is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide.
Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. 'The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after his romantic movies.
Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever