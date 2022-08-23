Kiara Advani to kickstart 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in the first week of September

Riding high on the success of her back-to-back films, Kiara Advani is enjoying a dream run of her career
After the humungous success of ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kiara Advani further tasted success with the love and appreciation for her film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. Emerging as one of the most sought-after names of the industry, Kiara is all set to begin her next film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which also stars Kartik Aaryan. With ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ grossing over Rs. 200 crores and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ earning close to Rs. 100 crores, Kiara has emerged as the only Bollywood actress with two films running in theaters simultaneously, post the pandemic.
While the successful and hardworking actress is also looking forward to the release of her third film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, she is all set to kickstart her film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Mumbai.
A source revealed, "Kiara has been going through an extremely eventful phase of her career, with back to back films that are managing to strike a chord with the audience. Juggling multiple shoots one after another, now she is set to begin ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in Mumbai. Kiara plays the titular lead named Katha in the film, which will showcase her in a totally different look. Beginning the shoot in Mumbai from the first week of September, Kiara will wrap the first schedule of the film, post which she also has a few portions of S Shankar's film.
Attaining a much-deserved space amongst the top actresses in Bollywood today, Kiara Advani has carved her place amongst the most bankable stars with a long list of films to her credit.
