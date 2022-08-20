Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Lucknow, neighbouring districts

Updated on: 20 August,2022 11:54 AM IST  |  Lucknow
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km

Representational image


An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. There were no reports of loss of life, they said.


According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.


