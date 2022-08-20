Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Lucknow, neighbouring districts

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km

Representational image

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. There were no reports of loss of life, they said.

Also Read: BJP: Lalu’s son outsourcing duties to brother-in-law

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal