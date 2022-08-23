Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari booked for making video on railway tracks in Lucknow

In the video, Azam was seen walking shirtless on the railway tracks in Daliganj. He could be seen lying down and smoking a cigarette. The video had been shot on the lines of Salman's movie ‘Tere Naam'
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari for shooting an Instagram reel on the railway tracks in Lucknow. A social media content creator and a fan of superstar Salman Khan, Azam Ansari had allegedly shot a video for his social media accounts.
For his bizarre act, the RPF Lucknow after registering an FIR tweeted about the matter.
Inspector Suresh Kumar of RPF Lucknow said that the case was registered against the accused under sections 147, 145 and 167 of the Railway Act and that the accused will be arrested soon.
"A case under Railway Act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance, if any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) and 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter against Azam Ansari," he said.
This is not the first time a case has been registered against Azam. Earlier, a case was registered in Thakurganj police station for making a reel and disrupting the peace by gathering crowd at Ghantaghar, the police said.
Azam has been posting reels from different landmarks and streets in Lucknow city, which creates buzz on social media, some of his videos have also gone viral.
