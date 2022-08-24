Breaking News
Double-barrelled probe ordered in Jet airways PF scam
Mumbai: Fix potholes or we stop work, warn school bus operators
CBI raids RJD MLA in Patna in alleged land for railways jobs case
Sonali Phogat's family suspect something 'fishy' in her death, seek official investigation
MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedhas teaser released

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha's teaser released

Updated on: 24 August,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The teaser of Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' was launched online on Wednesday morning

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha's teaser released

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Pr


Vikram Vedha's teaser emerged as a pleasant surprise to viewers with action-packed visuals and an engaging story featuring Indian actors Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and high-on emotional drama backed with very catchy background music. Overall, the teaser promises Vikram Vedha to be a complete entertainment package. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)


Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's fans can't wait as 'Vikram Vedha' is just 100 days away

The teaser, along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and makers Pushkar-Gayatri received rave reviews and appreciation across digital platforms, with the audience rooting to watch the film in theatres on September 30th 2022.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hrithik roshan saif ali khan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK