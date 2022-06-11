Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' completes filming

Breaking News
The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, commenced filming in October 2021, spanning various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai

Neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, wrapped up filming on Friday.

The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, commenced filming in October 2021, spanning various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai.




 
 
 
 
 
