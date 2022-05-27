Breaking News
Hrithik Roshan shares his last post with the 'Vikram Vedha' beard

Updated on: 27 May,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The actor took to his Instagram as he shared a mirror selfie from his dressing up session. He captioned the picture, "Last night. Also last post with beard (sic)"

Picture courtesy/Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account


Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who made headlines as he made his relationship with actress Saba Azad official by walking the red carpet on Karan Johar's birthday bash, has ditched the beard that he had grown for 'Vikram Vedha' as he announced a fresh look.

The actor took to his Instagram as he shared a mirror selfie from his dressing up session. He captioned the picture, "Last night. Also last post with beard (sic)."




Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Vikram Vedha' is very different from what he's done in the past, and with this recent post the 'War' star hinted how the film is nearing completion as he bids adieu to his look.


