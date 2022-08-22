Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh gorge on delicious food in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2022 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently spent a fun-filled day roaming the lanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently spent a fun-filled day roaming the lanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk. And like all non-veg food lovers, Hina and Shaheer visited the famous Kareem's in Old Delhi.


Taking to Instagram, Shaheer dropped a video in which she is seen gorging on mouth-watering food including kebabs and khameeri roti. "We are in the middle of the streets in old Delhi near Chandni Chowk and we want to have dinner in Kareem's... The OG Kareem," Hina can be heard saying in the clip.  

 


 
 
 
 
 
Hina and Shaheer's video has garnered several likes and comments. "Friendship goals, loads of love," a netizen commented. "I hope you guys enjoyed the real taste of Delhi. Its taste cannot be expressed in words," a social media user wrote.

Hina and Shaheer have worked together on several music videos including 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and 'Mohit Suri'. Fans fondly call them ‘Shahina’. 

hina khan Shaheer Sheikh

