Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article No worries, just joy! Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Devi's Hakuna Matata moment x 00:00

Bipasha Basu loves sharing sweet moments of her life as a mom, and fans can't get enough of the adorable glimpses of her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress often posts about her family, and her latest video is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Bipasha dropped a video of her and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, playing with their little one Devi. The couple, who seemed to be enjoying some quality time in Udaipur, looked happy and relaxed.

The 'Raaz' actress even added a cute 'Hakuna Matata' sticker to the video.

Karan also shared a video on his Instagram, showing Bipasha sitting on a sofa with Devi on her lap. In the clip, Bipasha is seen teaching their daughter with the help of a mini-board, showing how much they cherish these simple family moments.

Karan captioned the video, "My whole life," making it clear how much he treasures his family time.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

