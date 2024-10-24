Breaking News
BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor shower Malaika Arora with love on her birthday

Karisma Kapoor dropped a picture with her girl gang featuring Malaika, Kareena and Amrita Arora

Picture Courtesy/Instagram account

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday turned a year older. Marking her birthday special, her close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor penned love-filled posts for her.


Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Story and shared an adorable picture with "Malla".


"Happy birthday our darling Malla (red heart and rainbow emojis)," she wrote.

In another post, Kareena wished Malaika a life filled with "happiness", "love" and "laughter".

"Happiness, love and laughter is what I wish for you forever. Love you tons," she added.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a picture with her girl gang featuring Malaika, Kareena and Amrita Arora.

"Happy birthday Malla," Karisma posted.

Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.

She recently took to social media and shared yoga poses known to promote mental peace and tranquillity that would calm the mind.

Malaika captioned the video, "This part of my life is called PEACE!" . She also owns a yoga studio in Mumbai called Diva Yoga Centre. She co-founded the studio with SARVA, a celebrity management and entertainment marketing company. The studio opened in late 2018 and is exclusively for women

Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent.

