Malaika Arora

While most women in their mid-20s and early 30s these days often whine about acne, back pain, dark circles, weight gain and not to mention, and hair loss, Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora, on the other hand, seems to be ageing backwards and how! The prominent face of the big and small screen, Malaika has always been the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

The 50-year-‘young’ enchantress of B-town, sets the internet on fire every time she steps out in her body-hugging gym outfits. Unfazed by what others think or say, Malaika loves to flaunt her assets because she is sexy and she knows it! Along with a fit body, Malaika also boasts gleaming skin, voluminous hair and everything that makes her look beautiful.

If you are a woman in your late 30s who wants to have flawless skin and a fine body, then Malaika Arora’s beauty secrets may help you achieve the feat. Read on and thank us later…

Malaika Arora Birthday 2024: Bollywood star's beauty secrets

Magical morning drink

Malaika kickstarts her day with a glass of lime and honey water, this drink apparently helps flush out toxins from our body. Also, it helps boost natural metabolism. Apart from lime juice with honey, Malla also consumes fenugreek seed and cumin water seed in the morning. Reportedly along with detoxification, both drinks promote weight loss, strengthen our immunity, make one feel energised and moreover, and clear up the skin.

Sweat and shine

Well, there’s no secret that Malaika is a big fitness freak. Malla performs yoga regularly and being a yoga enthusiast, the diva keeps posting mini tutorial videos of her performing yoga where she explains the benefits of different asanas. She sweats it out in the gym thrice a week. Besides yoga, HIIT, walking, running, swimming, etc. are her go-to exercises.

Glow like Malla!

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ beauty keeps her skin hydrated and moisturised all the time. For glowing and supple skin, Malaika prefers a homemade face pack and body scrub. While the DIY mask consists of organic honey, cinnamon powder and lime juice, her body scrub includes just three ingredients namely – coffee, sugar and coconut oil. P.S. One of her favourite nature-based products is aloe vera gel from her own garden.

Hello, Haircare

A homemade oil concoction made of coconut, castor and olive oil is the secret elixir that makes her hair think, long and shiny. To combat hair loss, our ‘Munni’ uses onion juice on her scalp.

Mindful eating

Healthy and nutritious food can bless one with a good physique, glowing skin, strong hair and whatnot! Hence for the sake of maintaining a perfect body with flawless skin and hair, Malla stays away from junk food and sticks to her diet. The hottie prefers to cook her food in olive oil.