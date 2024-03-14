Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Food fashion luxury Malaika Arora gives glimpse of her 24 hrs in London
Food, fashion, luxury: Malaika Arora gives glimpse of her 24 hrs in London

Updated on: 14 March,2024 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika Arora took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her 24 hrs in London where she attended an event for a jewellery brand

Malaika Arora

Actress and dancer Malaika Arora recently took a one-day trip to Britain for an event by Birdhichand jewels in Home House London. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share 10 pictures that captured her 24 hours in the city. 


The first picture shared by Malaika Arora sees her sipping coffee dressed in a white outfit. The second picture features a beautiful building followed by a glimpse of her meal. Malaika also offered a glimpse of her luxurious stay in the city. She also dropped pictures of her dressed up in a black shimmery lehenga adorned in Birdichand jewels for the soiree where she was the chief guest. 


"My 24 hrs in 🇬🇧…… from gloomy weather to glorious jewels( p.s. loving this song )," she captioned the photos that took us through her 24 hours in the city. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Meanwhile, Malaika's life has been gathering much attention of recently, especially after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time in December. Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years before they got divorced. They have a son together. In a recent interview, Malaika discussed her perspective on "settling down" and how she evolved beyond that concept later in life.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Malaika explained the rationale behind marrying at 25, clarifying that there was no familial pressure influencing her decision.

“When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did,” she said. 

The 50-year-old actor, often a target of paparazzi, shared an incident where a publication not only discussed the cost of her outfit but also made derogatory comments. “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done life whatever level, it makes no difference,” she said.

malaika arora arbaaz khan london fashion lifestyle Entertainment News entertaintment

malaika arora arbaaz khan london fashion lifestyle Entertainment News entertaintment
