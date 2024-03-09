Breaking News
Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray
Cop's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note recovered
ED attachment of Baramati Agro assets politically motivated: Rohit Pawar
Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati
Mumbai Coastal Road: Mumbai Police sets speed limit on coastal Road, check complete list of traffic rules
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora says people assumed she got a fat alimony after divorce with Arbaaz Khan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Malaika Arora says people assumed she got a 'fat alimony' after divorce with Arbaaz Khan

Updated on: 09 March,2024 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Malaika Arora addressed her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, revealing that people speculated she received a 'fat' alimony settlement. She opened up about the misconceptions surrounding her personal life

Malaika Arora says people assumed she got a 'fat alimony' after divorce with Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora

Listen to this article
Malaika Arora says people assumed she got a 'fat alimony' after divorce with Arbaaz Khan
x
00:00

Malaika Arora and actor Arbaaz Khan crossed paths and fell in love in her early twenties, eventually tying the knot. However, after 19 years of marriage, the couple went their separate ways. In a recent interview, Malaika discussed her perspective on "settling down" and how she evolved beyond that concept later in life.


Malaika Arora on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan


Speaking to Pinkvilla, Malaika explained the rationale behind marrying at 25, clarifying that there was no familial pressure influencing her decision.


Speaking on that topic, Malaika Arora on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan said, “Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘oh you have to get married at this age’. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment,” 

Malaika acknowledged that, over the years of marriage, she came to the realization that it wasn't what she truly desired. However, she faced questioning and ridicule for her decision to part ways with Arbaaz.

“When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did,” she said. 

Malaika expressed that society often stigmatizes divorce, but for her, achieving personal contentment was essential to bring happiness to those around her. 

The 50-year-old actor, often a target of paparazzi, shared an incident where a publication not only discussed the cost of her outfit but also made derogatory comments. “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done life whatever level, it makes no difference,” she said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malaika arora Arbaaz Khan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK