Malaika Arora and actor Arbaaz Khan crossed paths and fell in love in her early twenties, eventually tying the knot. However, after 19 years of marriage, the couple went their separate ways. In a recent interview, Malaika discussed her perspective on "settling down" and how she evolved beyond that concept later in life.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Malaika explained the rationale behind marrying at 25, clarifying that there was no familial pressure influencing her decision.

Speaking on that topic, Malaika Arora on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan said, “Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘oh you have to get married at this age’. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment,”

Malaika acknowledged that, over the years of marriage, she came to the realization that it wasn't what she truly desired. However, she faced questioning and ridicule for her decision to part ways with Arbaaz.

“When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did,” she said.

Malaika expressed that society often stigmatizes divorce, but for her, achieving personal contentment was essential to bring happiness to those around her.

The 50-year-old actor, often a target of paparazzi, shared an incident where a publication not only discussed the cost of her outfit but also made derogatory comments. “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done life whatever level, it makes no difference,” she said.