Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora pens gratitude note for getting a second chance at life after car accident last year

Malaika Arora pens gratitude note for getting 'a second chance at life' after car accident last year

Updated on: 03 April,2023 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a video featuring important moments. From dancing on sets, posing with Karan Johar, chilling with her dog, fun moments with her sister Amrita, videos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to doing a car stunt

Malaika Arora pens gratitude note for getting 'a second chance at life' after car accident last year

Malaika Arora


Malaika Arora has come a long way after she met with a car accident last year. On Sunday, she shared a video and penned a gratitude note.


Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a video featuring important moments. From dancing on sets, posing with Karan Johar, chilling with her dog, fun moments with her sister Amrita, videos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to doing a car stunt.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)


Sharing the video, she wrote, "A second chance at life...another dance with life!One year since my accident, yet one year of sheer gratitude in my heart for this magic called life!While it took me some time to overcome what had happened with me, the second chance that i got itself supersedes any shred of fear or shock left in my heart."

Malaika added, "Today, as I look back upon this day after a year, i just feel happy and content about where i am today. Love and light to everyone who's dealing with a difficult situation in life right now. Always remember, it will get better! #gratitude #livelifetothefullest."

The accident took place on April 2 last year, when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She suffered injuries in a car accident and was hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Talking about her personal life, Malaika is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

On the work front, she recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.

Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

malaika arora Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood arjun kapoor

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK