Decoding Malaika Arora's three-ingredient breakfast combo

Malaika Arora’s recent three-ingredient healthy breakfast got us all excited to nudge two Mumbai home chefs to take up the challenge. Let’s see if they aced the numbers’ game in the kitchen

Malaika Arora Khan. File Pic

We love to see what our celebrities eat, and take inspiration from their healthy regimes. Actor Malaika Arora diligently shares tips and glimpses of her lifestyle on social media. When we spotted her recent three-ingredient breakfast combo of avocado, egg and multigrain sandwich, we invited two of our favourite home chefs to give it a shot. Did they pass the test… well, almost!

Toasted goodness

Home chef Reshma Mane, founder of Every Aroma and Vannu Tinnuka, believes that the koshimbir toast was born right out of a typical family dilemma every morning — What should we prepare for breakfast? “As a kid, every morning I would watch my mom whip up a dish. One day, a leftover koshimbir and the kitchen staple, bread, came to good use. The water from the koshimbir will moisten the sandwich quickly, so toast it immediately.

Koshimbir toast



Pics courtesy/Reshma Mane

INGREDIENTS

>> 2 onions, chopped

>> 2 tomatoes, chopped

>> 2 bread slices

>> Fresh coriander

>> Salt (to taste)

METHOD

Mix the chopped ingredients together, and let the mix rest for a while. Heat a tawa, take a slice of bread, spread a spoonful of the koshimbir-mixed sandwich with another bread slice. Place it on a hot tawa and toast it (you can use oil/butter/nothing at all to toast). Lightly press the sandwich so that it doesn’t open while flipping. Allow it to get golden/dark brown as you prefer it. Once done, savour with ketchup/chutney or just like that.

Muffin marvelous

YouTuber Sahil Makhija, who runs Headbanger’s Kitchen, calls this idea a quick grab-and-go breakfast. “It’s a good amount of protein and healthy fats with virtually no carbs. “Inspired by the egg cups or egg muffins popular at most international coffee chains, I developed the ham and cheese egg muffin or egg cup recipe. It’s Keto-friendly and gluten-free,” says Makhija. The only tip he gives is to make sure you don’t over-salt the dish. “I grew up eating ham-and-cheese omelettes, and while those are great and fun to make, they do require some basic skip and prep time. This you can honestly just make in a single dish. You can pop it in the microwave for 60 seconds or bake it for a superior texture, but it’s great either way,” he signs off.

Ham and cheese egg muffin

INGREDIENTS

>> 2 eggs

>> 30 gm ham

>> 30 gm cheddar cheese

>> 5 gm butter

>> Salt and pepper

METHOD

Grease a ramekin with butter. Preheat your oven to 200C if you are not using a microwave. Beat two eggs in a bowl with salt and pepper; add chopped ham and grated cheese to the bowl, and mix well. Pour the mix into a ramekin and microwave for 90 seconds or cook in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes till the cheese has browned and the eggs are cooked. Alternatively, make a big batch by 4x-ing the recipe, and use a muffin tin to make it, and store in the fridge for seven to eight days.

Egg-citing dosai

Mane first ate a dosai (dosa) at the Amma Mess in Madurai. “I got it back to the city because Mumbai needed a little change to the regular dosa. This is a quick version without meat and regular toppings, but perfect for a breakfast dish,” she says.

Dosa with egg and podi spread

INGREDIENTS

>> 300 gm dosa batter

>> 2 eggs, beaten with little salt

>> Podi powder (to sprinkle)

>> Salt and oil

METHOD

Add a little water to the dosa batter, not too thick, or too thin, is what we are looking at. Add salt as needed. Take a dosa pan/non-stick tawa and eat well. Pour one ladle of dosa batter and spread it on the pan. The dosa needs to be thick, like pancake-thick. Keep the flame on low at all times. Pour a little beaten egg on top of the dosa and spread lightly. Sprinkle a good amount of podi powder on top. Cover the dosa with a lid and let it all cook. Once done, eat it with chutney or plain if you prefer it that way.