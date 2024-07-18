Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra showcases her desi girl moves to lollipop song in new video, watch

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra, took to Instagram to wish the birthday girl

It's an understatement to say that Priyanka Chopra is a household name. The actress is a global superstar who enjoys massive stardom. Today, Priyanka is celebrating her 42nd birthday, and wishes have been pouring in from every corner of the world. One such wish included a video of Priyanka Chopra dancing to the song 'Lollipop'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudeep Dutt (@sudeepdutt)

"You can take an Indian out of country but cannot take Desi out of Indian … Happy birthday my friend, sister, brother, saali …. You are the best … God bless you always," the post was accompanied by a cake, wine, red-heart and a hug emoji.

Nick Jonas wishes his wife on Instagram

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday. Her husband, Nick Jonas, who is part of the famous boy band Jonas Brothers, took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. He posted some stunning pictures of the actress, including some affectionate snaps of them together. One of the pictures showed Nick and Priyanka sharing a sweet kiss on the beach.

Many fans took to the comment section to gush about the couple. One wrote, "she’s SO flawless!!!! i love you guys so much! happy bday queen ❤️"

One user joked, "That should be me, but, happy birthday Pri, thanks for making the love of my life happy✨"

About Priyanka Chopra recently

After attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas departed to Australia to resume the shoot of her film 'The Bluff' and reunite with her daughter Malti Marie. Sharing a picture of snuggling with her baby girl, the former Miss World wrote, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed.”

Priyanka attended the wedding with her husband, Nick Jonas on July 12 in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and shared a congratulatory message note for newlyweds. She wrote, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."