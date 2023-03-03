Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Birthday special All the times we fell in love with the foodie side of Shraddha Kapoor

Birthday special: All the times we fell in love with the foodie side of Shraddha Kapoor!

Updated on: 03 March,2023 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food & her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots

Birthday special: All the times we fell in love with the foodie side of Shraddha Kapoor!

Picture Courtesy/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account


Shraddha Kapoor is relatable for many reasons but when the thing that draws parallels between the actress and her fans is their love for food. Shraddha Kapoor loves food and there is no doubt about that. Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food and her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots.


Well, here is the number of times Shraddha Kapoor has proved that her love for food is as relatable as it gets!



1. If given a chance to feast over a buffet like that, it's certain nobody would ever leave a single dish off the plate.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

2. Being an Indian, our love for a mouth-flattering scoop of Paani Puri with some chopped onion, Ragda Masala, and spicy water will never find an end. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor’s endless love for Pani Puri won't find a finishing line either.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

3. We believe in ‘Gujiya-wali’ Diwali and so does Shraddha Kapoor. This happy, flattering Diwali plate full of wholesome tasty food from Shraddha’s kitchen is everything we look forward to during the festive season.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

4. Still can not put a finger on what's more delightful in the picture? Shraddha Kapoor or Aloo chaat!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

5. Eatery food might be delicious but nothing is more comforting than homemade food and Shraddha Kapoor knows it. We can not find enough reasons to not relate to her!?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

6. Seize your weekend with Gujarati food, since Shraddha does it!! We should too. Light, fluffy, and incredibly tasty, Dhokla and fafda are the ideal food to kick start your Sunday morning.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

shraddha kapoor bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Happy Birthday Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ranbir kapoor

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK