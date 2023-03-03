Birthday special: All the times we fell in love with the foodie side of Shraddha Kapoor!

Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food & her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots

Picture Courtesy/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Shraddha Kapoor is relatable for many reasons but when the thing that draws parallels between the actress and her fans is their love for food. Shraddha Kapoor loves food and there is no doubt about that. Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food and her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots.

Well, here is the number of times Shraddha Kapoor has proved that her love for food is as relatable as it gets!

1. If given a chance to feast over a buffet like that, it's certain nobody would ever leave a single dish off the plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

2. Being an Indian, our love for a mouth-flattering scoop of Paani Puri with some chopped onion, Ragda Masala, and spicy water will never find an end. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor’s endless love for Pani Puri won't find a finishing line either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

3. We believe in ‘Gujiya-wali’ Diwali and so does Shraddha Kapoor. This happy, flattering Diwali plate full of wholesome tasty food from Shraddha’s kitchen is everything we look forward to during the festive season.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

4. Still can not put a finger on what's more delightful in the picture? Shraddha Kapoor or Aloo chaat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

5. Eatery food might be delicious but nothing is more comforting than homemade food and Shraddha Kapoor knows it. We can not find enough reasons to not relate to her!?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

6. Seize your weekend with Gujarati food, since Shraddha does it!! We should too. Light, fluffy, and incredibly tasty, Dhokla and fafda are the ideal food to kick start your Sunday morning.