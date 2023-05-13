Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar wishes to one day be a part of SS Rajamouli's film

Manushi Chhillar

Birthday Special: Manushi Chhillar aspires to become a part of SS Rajamouli's film

Beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bolywood debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj,' is a fan of SS Rajamouli's films. She can watch the Baahubali director's movies nonstop. SS Rajamouli has given back to back blockbusters to Indian cinema, as he is known as one of the greatest filmmakers.

"Rajamouli sir is one of the finest filmmakers of our times and I'm a huge fan of his work. They are simply pathbreaking, and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. 'Bahubali' and 'Magadheera' are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop," she said.

"Watching 'Bahubali' was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future," Manushi said.

Manushi Chillar made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar from the film, 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar.'

The film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj, while Manushi Chhillar played Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Manushi Chhillar is now all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious festival. Manushi won the Miss World 2017 pageant. She represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, which she won, and went on to become the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar has multiple projects in pipeline which includes 'The Great Indian Family' opposite Vicky Kaushal; Tehran,' along with John Abraham; and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

