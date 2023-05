On the occasion of the 56th birthday of Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri Dixit, let's see her powerful performance in each genre, from romance to reality drama

Madhuri Dixit. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Birthday Special: Romance to reality drama, Madhuri Dixit wields power in each genre x 00:00

Beauty, elegance, and talent—very few are blessed with these three qualities in the right measure. Madhuri Dixit, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl of the 90s, is one of those chosen ones.

Her mesmerising beauty, her pearl-like smile, her twitching of eyebrows, her words, and her charm evoke awe, inspiration, love, and emotions of all sorts that can drive one's creativity to work at the optimum level. Physicality definitely contributes to Madhuri's aura. But she is much more than that. As the actor is set to ring in her 56th birthday today.

Let's wish her a happy birthday with her list of power-packed performances, which have stood the test of time.

Parinda (1989)

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Parinda follows Kishan (Shroff), who works for the underworld boss Anna (Patekar). Kishan's brother Karan (Kapoor) returns home after completing his studies in the United States. The two brothers are caught in a gang war after Karan decides to avenge his friend's death by Anna. Madhuri plays the character of Paro, the sister of Prakash, who was killed by Anna. But Paro believes Karan is responsible for her brother's death. Madhuri brought out the vulnerability of this character with conviction.

Dil (1989)

The language of love was different back in the 90s. But the dynamics of the man-woman relationship remain almost the same across ages. The rich father's daughter (Madhu Mehra), who can sacrifice comfort for the sake of love, sets a precedent for those women, who are confined by parental and societal pressures. Needless to say, the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Madhuri was the talking point of the movie. Madhuri won the Filmfare award for the best actress for 'Dil'.

Khal Nayak (1993)

Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, the film stars Sanjay Dutt (as the villain), Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. The plot focuses on the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu (Dutt) by Inspector Ram (Shroff) and his cop girlfriend Ganga (Dixit). The film is still celebrated for the iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya hai.' Madhuri's lascivious moves, Alka Yagnik's seductive voice and Ila Arun's commanding tone... the song had all the perfect elements for the creation of a timeless classic.

Anjaam (1994)

This was the first film, in which, Madhuri was paired with Shah Rukh Khan. Madhuri also won a Filmfare Award nomination for this movie. Much later, in her career, Madhuri's powerful role in 'Mrityudand' garnered critics' attention as she was seen in a de-glam role. But it was 'Anjaam', which cemented Madhuri's position as a brilliant actor in the industry.

Dil to Pagal Hai (1997)

Directed by Yash Chopra, the love triangle of Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor is still loved by cinelovers across generations. Romance is Madhuri's forte. And when the legendary director of romance brought one of the most romantic on-screen couples to the forefront, miracles were bound to happen!

It's hard to choose Madhuri's few best performances as the actor is still enthralling the audience with her new inning on the OTT.

On the work front, Madhuri portrayed an on-screen superstar in the Netflix Original 'The Fame Game'. Also Madhuri Dixit played a role of an lesbian in the 2022 Amazon Prime movie 'Maja Ma', which also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Malhar Thakar.

(inputs from ANI)