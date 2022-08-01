Birthday special! Taapsee Pannu: I don't want to spend my birthday answering calls and messages

The actress turns 35 today

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu who rings in her birthday today, recently caught up with mid-day.com and spoke about how she likes celebrating her special day!

Taapsee said, "I used to be excited for the longest time. Now I realise you are walking one step closer to the end of life, I've started seeing my birthday like that. My way of celebrating has changed a lot over the years. Now it's limited to either spending with my immediate family or just being far away, where I'm not accessible. I don't want to spend the whole day answering calls and messages. I want to have it as my day, where I don't give myself to anyone else."

Known for her love for exploring exotic destinations, where is Taapsee heading next? "I don't like to repeat my travel destinations, life is too short and there's a lot to see! I haven't been to the African continent as yet, that's what I would like to do next."

