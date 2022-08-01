Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Birthday special Taapsee Pannu I dont want to spend my birthday answering calls and messages

Birthday special! Taapsee Pannu: I don't want to spend my birthday answering calls and messages

Updated on: 01 August,2022 12:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The actress turns 35 today

Birthday special! Taapsee Pannu: I don't want to spend my birthday answering calls and messages

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram


Taapsee Pannu who rings in her birthday today, recently caught up with mid-day.com and spoke about how she likes celebrating her special day!

Taapsee said, "I used to be excited for the longest time. Now I realise you are walking one step closer to the end of life, I've started seeing my birthday like that. My way of celebrating has changed a lot over the years. Now it's limited to either spending with my immediate family or just being far away, where I'm not accessible. I don't want to spend the whole day answering calls and messages. I want to have it as my day, where I don't give myself to anyone else."


Known for her love for exploring exotic destinations, where is Taapsee heading next? "I don't like to repeat my travel destinations, life is too short and there's a lot to see! I haven't been to the African continent as yet, that's what I would like to do next."

Also Read: Watch video! Taapsee Pannu: Being a team owner is stressful

taapsee pannu bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK