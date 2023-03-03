Birthday Special: 'This year I am giving myself time to relax and rejuvenate,' says Tanishaa Mukerji

Today, on her birthday, Tanishaa spoke to mid-day.com about her birthday plans, childhood memory and her upcoming project

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji turned a year older today. She is known for her work Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. , made her acting debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. She has also appeared in films like 'Neal 'n' Nikki', 'Sarkar', 'Tango Charlie', 'Sarkar Raj'. She is also the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and actress Kajol.

Today, on her birthday, Tanishaa spoke to mid-day.com about her birthday plans, childhood memory and her upcoming project.

What are you birthday plans this year?

I am going to Lonavala with my family to celebrate my birthday. The celebrations will be extended till March 7 as I will be hosting a Holi party as well to celebrate my birthday with my close friends and family members.

Your fondest birthday memory?

I remember that on my 6th birthday my mom ordered a cake on which there was a doll wearing a pink outfit. I was so happy because pink is my favorite color and it was my favorite cake ever. I really remember that birthday.

What has been your most memorable birthday gift and who gifted it to you?

Every year my mom and my sister (Kajol) shower me with lots of gifts. It is actually difficult to say that which one is most memorable.

What would you like to gift yourself this year?

This year I am giving myself 'time' to relax and rejuvenate. That's the gift I am giving it to myself , away from all the chaos and just relax with my mom. But my dream birthday would be a party on a yatch in the middle of the ocean where I will be diving . I did something like this on my 21st birthday. But being on the top of the mountain or in the middle of the sea are great ideas to celebrate your birthday.

Professionally, what are you upto these days?

Well, soon my short film will be releasing which is already showcased at Amety International Film Festival, and was appreciated. It's called 'Agni-daah' . 'Agni-daah' is a story of one such girl, Chunri, who was abandoned by her parents and left behind to die in the cold darkness of a crematorium, and now brought up by a man living with the dead. Cremating bodies and helping the old man with his daily chores is part of her daily life. Chunri faces death for the first time in life when she loses the old man. The dilemma of Chunri accepting death in 'Agni-daah'.

