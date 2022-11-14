Children's Day 2022: Kajol shares childhood picture with Tanishaa Mukerji

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Children's Day to the kid in me...Stay mad, stay bad, stay you..You are perfect just the way you are"

Pic: Kajol on Instagram

On the occasion of Children's Day, actor Kajol shared a throwback picture with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji to celebrate the occasion. Taking to her Instagram, Kajol dropped a childhood picture featuring her little sister. In the picture, Kajol is seen holding Tanishaa in her arms with a goofy expression.







Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Children's Day to the kid in me...Stay mad, stay bad, stay you..You are perfect just the way you are."



Extending wishes on Children's day, Ajay Devgn also posted a video to wish his kids- Yug and Nysa, and fans on social media.



In the video, Ajay is seen delivering his famous dialogue 'aata majhi satakli' from the movie 'Singham' with the contestant of the reality show.



Sharing the video, he wrote," Experiencing the unfiltered honesty of a child is so refreshing. Do take time out to always listen to your child and even children otherwise. Happy Children's Day. PS: Love you Yug and Nysa."



In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.



