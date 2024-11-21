David Dhawan's hit family entertainer 'Biwi No. 1', with an ensemble star cast of Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu, is re-releasing in theatres on 29th November

Celebrating a legacy of boundless laughs and entertainment, David Dhawan’s biggest entertainer 'Biwi No. 1' is coming to the big screen on November 29. The 1999 blockbuster is hailed as the pinnacle of Dhawan’s comedy-driven storytelling and has found its place as one of Bollywood’s most iconic films - for good reason.

'Biwi No. 1' and its fresh take on relationships

'Biwi No. 1' broke boundaries with its fresh and bold take on relationships, presenting a story that resonated with audiences across generations. Exploring themes of love, loyalty, fidelity, and family, it struck a perfect balance between tradition and modernity, a feat rarely achieved in comedy movies of that era. Each character, from the endearing Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) to the flamboyant Rupali (Sushmita Sen) and the affable Prem (Salman Khan), remains etched in the minds of audiences. The film's larger-than-life personas continue to inspire and entertain. Khan’s stylish charm and Sen’s trendsetting outfits redefined fashion in the late '90s. Even today, their looks are a fresh style reference, proving that true fashion knows no expiry date.

With songs like 'Chunari Chunari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai', the soundtrack of 'Biwi No. 1' dominates pop culture, bringing energy to dance floors and hearts alike. Composed by Anu Malik, the music continues to enjoy unparalleled popularity. Dhawan's film combined humor, drama, and emotion perfectly, capturing the essence of Indian family dynamics while keeping audiences in splits. It’s truly a testament to David Dhawan’s genius for creating films that are both light-hearted and profound in the same breath.

David Dhawan on the re-release of 'Biwi No. 1'

Speaking about the re-release, David Dhawan reflected on the film's impact, saying, “Audiences still talk about the film’s humor and the joy it brought to families. Comedy films are best enjoyed when watched in a group and on the big screen. Re-releasing 'Biwi No. 1' will give fans a chance to celebrate those memories and introduce new viewers.”

Producer Vashu Bhagnani expressed equal enthusiasm, noting, “Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. The movie connected with audiences against all odds and won the hearts of millions. Bringing it back to the big screen gives us a chance to relive the laughter and fun, especially with its amazing star cast. The magic of this film is timeless, and we want every cinegoer to remember the joy of laughter.”

"At PVR INOX, our re-release strategy has become a mega hit among cinema lovers, bringing iconic films back to the big screen for both new and old audiences to enjoy. The upcoming re-release of Biwi No. 1 is one such example. As a beloved 90s classic, it continues to resonate with audiences through its timeless music, humor, and stellar performances. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, we are most excited to have this iconic film back in theatres, for the new generation to experience on the silver screen for the first time and for the nostalgic audience who is showing up to celebrate and reconnect with such classics.”, says Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR Inox Pictures.

More than two decades later, this evergreen entertainer is ready to recreate its magic on the big screen. Makers believe it is a film that will capture hearts even today, serving a dose of nostalgia. For those who lived through its golden run and for a new generation waiting to experience its charm, 'Biwi No. 1' promises to be as delightful as ever.