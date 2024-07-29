BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to an undated video of men observing Muharram. She called the video 'scary and weird' and wondered if Hindus should do combat training

Kangana Ranaut

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut calls Muharram video 'scary and weird', netizens slam her for instigating Hindus x 00:00

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has once again made news for her controversial statement. The actress took to X(formerly Twitter) on Monday to react to an undated video showing Muslims observing Muharram. The video which does not mention the place or time features men covered in blood. Retweeting the video, Ranaut called it weird and scary.

Muharram is considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. During this period, followers of the religion mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussian.

Sharing the above-mentioned video of Muharram, Kangana wrote, "This is weird and scary but to survive in a world like this should Hindu men also do some kind of compulsory combat training? Looking at the scenarios around there is no harm in keeping your blood hot… is there?"

Kangana's statement got mixed reactions from netizens. However, many also slammed the actress for instigating Hindus and creating a divide among people basis religion. The original video was tweeted by an X user with, “Q: What kind of celebration is this? Liberals and Islamists: World's most peaceful celebration.”

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Hello @himachalpolice this woman here is instigating Hindus and asking them to “keep your blood hot” and become violent. Arrest her asap under section 126 of BNSS for intentions to disturb peace and harmony of the society."

"keeping your bl00d hot ?? Madam is back at her instigations," commented another user.

Another person wrote, "And these are words of Our MP who took oath of Constitution asking to keep blood hot."

Kangana's first speech in Parliament:

The actress who made her political debut this year made her first speech in the Parliament as MP of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

In her address, she highlighted the Budget and Central government policies, noting that India's economy, which was ranked 11th a decade ago, has now advanced to 5th position.

She began her speech by congratulating Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the third time. "I have been elected as the MP from Himachal's Mandi seat for the first time. I realise that the 18th Lok Sabha is no ordinary Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi has broken a 60-year record by becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, and I congratulate him," she said.

"People of India have chosen a stable and smooth government. They are also worthy of congratulations. Ten years ago, India's economy was at the 11th position, and it has now moved to 5th position. It is rapidly moving towards the 3rd position," she added.