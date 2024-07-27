On Saturday, Kangana shared several pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 for its “blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper.” On Saturday, Kangana shared several pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories, along with comments about the inclusion of a child in the performance.

Sharing a video from the event, Kangana wrote, "The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame."

She also posted a photo of a man covered in blue paint, and wrote, "Naked body painted Christ at the Olympics opening in Paris (person facepalming emoji)." Sharing another picture, Kangana said, "This is how France welcomed the world for 2024 Olympics .... And what is the message of such acts ?? Welcome go the world of Satan?? Is this what they want to show??"

The actor also posted a collage of the performances, captioning it, "At Olympics opening everything was about being homosexual, I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be a national identity? This is bizarre!!"

Kangana Ranaut supports Kamala Harris

Kangana Ranaut recently shared her support for American politician Kamala Harris on Instagram, praising her endorsement by President Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential race. She also condemned the widespread misogyny and backward attitudes towards women in politics, both in India and around the world.

Kangana highlighted a nasty meme spreading on social media that shows Kamala Harris with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, calling Kamala a 'high-end call girl' from the 1990s.

In her Instagram story, Kangana shared her disappointment and frustration over these sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, who has an impressive political career, including roles as California's Attorney General and a US Senator. “Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS, SM is full of such memes… I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been Attorney General of California has to face sexism to this extent," she wrote.

Kangana openly criticized American society, stating, “Honestly, these Americans think they are modern and all but they are so regressive, worse than Indians to be honest. Shame.”