Black Warrant starring Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor, is based on the real-life experiences of Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and his journey as a jailer

Zahan Kapoor, Sunil Gupta Pic/X

Netflix rolled out the Black Warrant web series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics. Starring Zahan Kapoor in the lead role, the series is based on the book of the same name by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and follows the story of Sunil Gupta and his experiences as a jailer in Tihar Jail.

Zahan Kapoor looks nothing like Sunil Gupta

Black Warrant is based on the real-life experiences of Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and his journey as a jailer. The series also touches on prison life's complex political and human aspects. Through its gritty yet human-centered narrative, Black Warrant shows how the lives of inmates, some of whom may be innocent, are affected by a flawed system.

At the centre of this is a deliberately puny, unremarkable-looking Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the great Shashi Kapoor, as Sunil Gupta, the jailer! As per the book, Gupta is six feet tall and weighs 56 kilos.

When asked Choudhury, since she’s spent so much time with the OG Sunil, if Zahan, to her, felt anything like her protagonist. She told Mid-day, “When we watched the show together [in Delhi], Sunil did tell me: ‘Well, I wasn’t that weak, either!’ But on screen, he just becomes Sunil, with the West Delhi accent, that’s so spot-on as he goes, ‘Mera naam, Sunil Gupta’.”

About Zahan Kapoor’s Black Warrant

In an interview with ANI, Zahan expressed his happiness after the release of the series. He said, "After the release, everyone is happy, my family and all. They liked my work." He went on to share that his family and friends were pleased with his work, which brought him great joy.

When asked about how he chooses his projects, Zahan shared his thoughts. "I am not selective. I do whatever work comes my way. Maybe after this, more opportunities will come. I will be very happy to do lots more work," he said.

The series, which premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2025, is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. It is presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Andolan Production and Confluence Media.