Sushmita's fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with red heart emojis and warm birthday wishes for her father. She shared some rare pics with her father

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to social media on Thursday to express her deep affection for her father, Shubeer Sen, as he celebrated his 80th birthday.

With a string of cherished throwback photographs, Sushmita shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram.

"Happpppyyyyy Birthday to the nicest human being, I am blessed to call my Father!!! Happy 80th Baba @sensubir. Here's to a life filled with glorious milestones & divine grace!! To your health & happiness always," Sushmita wrote.

Shubeer Sen, a former Indian Air Force officer, shares a special bond with his daughter.

Sushmita has often spoken about her father's unwavering support throughout her life, particularly during her historic victory at the Miss Universe pageant in 1994.

The actress has shared numerous stories of how her father stood by her every step of the way during her journey to becoming the first Indian woman to win the prestigious title at the age of 18.

Following her success at Miss Universe, Sushmita transitioned into Bollywood, where she made her debut in 1996 with Dastak.

She further gave some of the memorable performances in films such as 'Biwi No. 1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Aankhen'.

Beyond her acting career, Sushmita is also known for her bold decisions in life, including her choice to adopt two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as a single mother, which further endeared her to her fans.

On the professional front, Sushmita was last seen in the popular series 'Aarya 3' which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the show, she plays a fierce woman who goes to great lengths to protect her family in a world dominated by crime.

The first season of 'Aarya' was even nominated for the "Best Drama" series at the prestigious International Emmy Awards.

The series, created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and Sushmita's powerful performance.

