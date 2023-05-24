'Bloody Daddy' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows who's the real boss as he battles drug lords and straight cops

On Wednesday the makers and the lead actor of 'Bloody Daddy', Shahid Kapoor, shared the power-packed and exhilarating trailer video featuring Shahid, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal

After taking the OTT platform by storm with his maiden web series 'Farzi', Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is once again all set to take his fans and digital viewers off their feet with his 'never seen before' action hero avatar in his upcoming next, 'Bloody Daddy'.

The 'Kabir Singh' star who took his millions of fans and social media followers by surprise with his first look and the teaser of his highly anticipated action-thriller, finally delighted them with the official trailer of 'Bloody Daddy'.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday the makers and the lead actor of 'Bloody Daddy', Shahid Kapoor shared the power-packed and exhilarating trailer video featuring Shahid, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Sharing the trailer, Shasha wrote, "One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy. Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!"

Fans of Shahid Kapoor who were waiting for the trailer of 'Bloody Daddy' with bated breath are going gaga over their favourite star for all the right reasons. Taking to the comments section, they are praising the 'Jersey' star for pulling off a kick-ass action hero avatar.

Reacting to the trailer a fan wrote, "You are a Bloody Artist @shahidkapoor".

"AAAG LAAAGAADI SHAAHID BHAIIII", wrote another fan with fire emojis.

"This one deserve Theatrical Experience", read another comment.

Before releasing the trailer, Shahid and the makers of 'Bloody Daddy' had revealed the trailer release date on their respective social media handles on Tuesday. Giving a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's badass avatar, the makers also dropped a new poster 'Bloody Daddy' alongside the trailer release announcement post.

In the latest poster, Shahid can be seen in an intense action avatar with a gun in his hands. He has blood stains on the collar of his white shirt. While sharing the trailer release announcement post, Shahid wrote, "It's about to get really BLOODY! #BloodyDaddy Trailer out TOMORROW!".

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, 'Bloody Daddy' also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Helmed by ace Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is best known for movie such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Sultan', and 'Bharat' to name a few, 'Bloody Daddy' will have an OTT release.

'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9, exclusively on Jio Cinemas.