Bobby Deol announces his next project, 'Shlok - The Desi Sherlock'

The film will also mark the debut of Ananya Birla and will be directed by Kunal Kohli
Bobby Deol. Pic- Instagram
The versatile Bobby Deol had taken audiences by storm after his impressive acting in the 'Ashram' series and garnered appreciation and accolades. Now the actor is all set to kickstart the shoot of his next project titled 'Shlok- The Desi Sherlock', which also marks the debut of Ananya Birla and will be directed by Kunal Kohli.
The film is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audiences by surprise as this is the first time we will see him on screen in this avatar. Bobby has made headlines for his stellar performance in 'Ashram' and his character will be iconic forever.
Also Read: Bobby Deol calls brother Sunny Deol his 'life line' in latest post
The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the happy news. He shared a picture of the script and captioned it as “Day 1”.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, he recently made a special appearance in one of the episodes of Netflix's 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. On the show, he arrives to share his opinion on Seema Sajdeh's new fashion collection, 'Waysted'. The actor also has 'Apne 2' and 'Animal' in the pipeline.
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra