Bobby Deol wishes mom Prakash Kaur on birthday with this adorable post

Updated on: 01 September,2022 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby, Dharmendra also has a son Sunny Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife

Bobby Deol. Pic/Yogen Shah


On the occasion of his mother Prakash Kaur's birthday, actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram and dropped a few adorable pictures with her. In the first image, Bobby is seen kissing his mother's forehead as she hugs him.


The second image shows the mother-son duo happily posing against a wall covered in snow. "Happy birthday Maa. Love you," he captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
Bobby's post was soon flooded with comments from B-Town celebrities, wishing Prakash Kaur on her birthday. Chunky Panday, Ankur Bhatia and Vatsal Sheth showered his mom with love on her birthday.

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby, Dharmendra also has a son Sunny Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. 

However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980, the two tied the knot. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby and Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with their father in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'.

The new part will also star Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny's son Karan Deol. 'Apne', which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. It was released in 2007.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

