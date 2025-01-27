Birthday boy Bobby Deol was all smiles as he stepped out to greet his fans who had decorated the surrounding area with his posters and balloons to mark his special day

Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with fans Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Bobby Deol celebrates his 56th birthday by cutting a 5-tier cake with fans, receives giant motichoor laddoo - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood’s versatile actor Bobby Deol, fondly known as Lord Bobby by his fans received a massive surprise outside his Mumbai residence on his 56th birthday. The Animal star was all smiles as he stepped out to greet his fans who had decorated the surrounding area with his posters and balloons. He also cut a 5-tier cake and received a giant motichoor laddoo. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bobby Deol’s second innings

It has been a successful second innings for Bobby, who returned to the movies after a long hiatus with Poster Boys (2017) and Race 3 (2018). While Love Hostel (2022) and Aashram caught everyone’s attention, his popularity soared as he played the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Interestingly, in the past few years, he has continuously taken up dark roles. Has that been a conscious decision? He told Mid-day, “I’m not always looking to play negative characters. I want to play different characters. During the first few days of the Aashram shoot, when I was playing something all-out negative for the first time, I’d feel a bit disgusted with myself. But then I accepted that the character is like that. Now, playing dark roles doesn’t affect me. I don’t carry the characters in my head.”

Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects

Bobby will be seen in 'Housefull 5'. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, it will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, and Shreyas Talpade.

Bobby Deol is set to lock horns with the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’.

He will play an antagonist for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film ‘Alpha’ backed by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Sharvari. Earlier, Mid-day reported that the film has a no-holds-barred set-piece full of blood, gore, and brutality, as Alia and Bobby go at each other with weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat. Bobby will be seen sporting cropped hair and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Bobby will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's last project 'Jana Nayagan'. It is slated to reach the cinema halls across the world on October 17, 2025.