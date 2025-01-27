Breaking News
Fraud named Sanjay Gupta appears as spokesperson on shows: Aaditya Thackeray
Thane accident: Chemical-laden trailer hits road divider; traffic hit
Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns
Beed sarpanch murder: BJP minister says CM Fadnavis will ask Munde to quit if evidence points to his link
Palghar district will emerge as 'fourth Mumbai', says Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bobby Deol celebrates his 56th birthday by cutting a 5 tier cake with fans receives giant motichoor laddoo watch video

Bobby Deol celebrates his 56th birthday by cutting a 5-tier cake with fans, receives giant motichoor laddoo - watch video

Updated on: 27 January,2025 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Birthday boy Bobby Deol was all smiles as he stepped out to greet his fans who had decorated the surrounding area with his posters and balloons to mark his special day

Bobby Deol celebrates his 56th birthday by cutting a 5-tier cake with fans, receives giant motichoor laddoo - watch video

Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with fans Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Bobby Deol celebrates his 56th birthday by cutting a 5-tier cake with fans, receives giant motichoor laddoo - watch video
x
00:00

Bollywood’s versatile actor Bobby Deol, fondly known as Lord Bobby by his fans received a massive surprise outside his Mumbai residence on his 56th birthday. The Animal star was all smiles as he stepped out to greet his fans who had decorated the surrounding area with his posters and balloons. He also cut a 5-tier cake and received a giant motichoor laddoo. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Bobby Deol’s second innings 

It has been a successful second innings for Bobby, who returned to the movies after a long hiatus with Poster Boys (2017) and Race 3 (2018). While Love Hostel (2022) and Aashram caught everyone’s attention, his popularity soared as he played the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. 

Interestingly, in the past few years, he has continuously taken up dark roles. Has that been a conscious decision? He told Mid-day, “I’m not always looking to play negative characters. I want to play different characters. During the first few days of the Aashram shoot, when I was playing something all-out negative for the first time, I’d feel a bit disgusted with myself. But then I accepted that the character is like that. Now, playing dark roles doesn’t affect me. I don’t carry the characters in my head.”

Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects 

Bobby will be seen in 'Housefull 5'. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, it will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, and Shreyas Talpade.

Bobby Deol is set to lock horns with the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’. 

He will play an antagonist for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film ‘Alpha’ backed by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Sharvari. Earlier, Mid-day reported that the film has a no-holds-barred set-piece full of blood, gore, and brutality, as Alia and Bobby go at each other with weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat. Bobby will be seen sporting cropped hair and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Bobby will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's last project 'Jana Nayagan'. It is slated to reach the cinema halls across the world on October 17, 2025.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bobby deol upcoming movie Animal Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK