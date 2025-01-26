Bobby Deol is currently enjoying his second innings in cinema after fans loved his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Check out his upcoming movies

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol celebrates his birthday on January 27. The star is currently enjoying his second innings in cinema after fans loved his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film showed him as the antagonist which garnered him similar roles in the movies Kanguva as well as Daaku Maharaaj. As we celebrate his special day, here’s a look at his upcoming projects.

Bobby Deol’s upcoming movies

Housefull 5

Known for its slapstick humour and ensemble cast, the 'Housefull' franchise ups the ante with its fifth installment. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, and Shreyas Talpade.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit

Bobby Deol is set to lock horns with the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’. The film has been the subject of many controversies and delays. It was announced in 2019 and went through several production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per recent media reports director Krish Jagarlamudi, who earlier was supposed to helm the film, walked out of the project and will be reportedly serving as a mentor to AM Rathnam’s son, Jyothi Krishna.

Alpha

Bobby will play an antagonist for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film ‘Alpha’ backed by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Sharvari. Earlier, Mid-day reported that the film has a no-holds-barred set-piece full of blood, gore, and brutality, as Alia and Bobby go at each other with weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat. Bobby will be seen sporting cropped hair and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's last project is titled Jana Nayagan which translates to The People’s Leader. The title perfectly encapsulates the journey of Thalapathy Vijay as an actor and the mark he has left across generations. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde. It will also feature Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the ancillary cast. It is slated to reach the cinema halls across the world on 17th October 2025.