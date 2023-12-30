Bobby Deol on facing failure: All big stars have also gone through a lull

There is no denying that 2023 has been a year dominated by the Deols. Now, in an interview, Bobby Deol has opened up about the love the family has received and the failure he faced in the past

Bobby in conversation with News18 said, “God has been kind. The love my family has received from fans and audiences is so genuine. They genuinely wish the best for us. When good things happen, people want to be a part of the celebration. We’re lucky and blessed for that. When my brother hosted a success party for Gadar 2, everybody from the industry came because they were genuinely happy for us. It doesn’t happen that to everyone.”

The actor further discussed witnessing failure and the lessons he has learned from it. He talked about how an actor's life typically changes from weekend to weekend and how it is constantly surrounded by insecurities. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor said, “I’ve seen failure. It’s up to you if you want to learn the lessons that failure teaches you. It strengthens your self-belief. An actor’s life changes from one weekend to another. You’ll give a hit one weekend and a flop on the other. Sometimes, you expect so much from one project and nothing happens. That’s how an actor’s life is, including the biggest stars. We’ll always have that insecurity. All big stars have also gone through a lull.”

Despite Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' receiving significant criticism for being perceived as misogynistic and problematic, one performance that garnered praise was Bobby Deol's role. When discussing playing a character outside of one's comfort zone, Bobby expressed, “I was sick and tired of playing the same kind of roles. When you do things that are out of your comfort zone, it brings out something new from within you and it surprises people. It happened when they saw me in the first teaser of Animal where I’m pointing my knife to call someone inside the room. I hadn’t seen that scene on the monitor. The first time I saw it, I was like ‘Ohh,’”