Bobby Deol opened up about his relationship with his father, Dharmendra, crediting his parents and wife for shaping his life and career. He also spoke about his father’s humility, the admiration he continues to receive

Bobby Deol and Dharmendra

Actor Bobby Deol, who has been experimenting with varied roles on screen recently, opened up about his relationship with his superstar father, Dharmendra. He credited his mother, Prakash Kaur, and father, along with their upbringing, for making him who he is today. He also acknowledged his wife, Tanya Deol, for always supporting him.

Bobby Deol on his relationship with his father

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Bobby was asked who among the father-son trio had lived life to the fullest, he said,

“I think my dad. He has lived the way he wanted to. I think the Frank Sinatra song ‘I Did It My Way’ really suits him. It’s like him, you know.”

Even at 89, Dharmendra remains one of the most beloved actors and has a loyal fan base. Elaborating on the admiration his father continues to receive, Bobby said,

“It’s just the way my dad has been. From the word go, when he started his work and entered the industry, he never met people the way a star meets someone. He always met them as a human being. He has connected with them. He has done so much for so many people, and he has been very genuine about it—from the heart. I think that’s the reason why the love for the Deols has existed to date. It’s all thanks to him.”

“I have seen my dad surrounded by people who created a bubble around him, as if he were something special. But that’s the one thing I learned from my dad—he never got carried away with what people made him feel about himself. He always stayed grounded and true to himself,” the actor added.

Bobby Deol credits the women in his life

Bobby says that his father alone is not responsible for his and his brother Sunny Deol's upbringing.

“It’s not just my dad’s contribution. It’s my mother, my grandmother, and after I got married, it’s been my wife. She has really been there and stood right next to me through good and bad times. It’s just like how my mother stood by my dad. My biggest strength is my wife, Tanya. She has believed in me and always told me that I am special,” he shared.

Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby has already had two releases. He was seen on the big screen in the Telugu action drama Daaku Maharaj, where he played the antagonist. He also has the Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha in the pipeline, along with the Tamil political action drama Jana Nayagan and a comedy thriller with Priyadarshan.