In a new interview with Film Companion, Bobby Deol revealed he had one request for his sons before making their debut.

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Bobby Deol reveals his one request to sons Aryaman and Dharam before film debut: First apni Hindi theek karo x 00:00

Bobby Deol recently opened up about his sons Aryaman and Dharam, who have expressed an intent to be part of Bollywood. In a new interview with Film Companion, Bobby Deol revealed he had one request for his sons before making their debut.

Bobby Deol reveals his one request to sons Aryaman and Dharam before film debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Deol said that he wants his sons to learn Hindi properly before they make their debut because kids only speak English these days. Bobby Deol did not take any names but said, "That’s the most important thing for an actor. I meet young kids, and I keep telling them that you've got to really be prepared. Like my sons, they want to be actors, and I keep telling them ki first apni Hindi theek karo. Hindi theek se nahi bolte kyuki aadat nahi hai na. Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se (They are not used to talking in Hindi, they all talk to each other in English). I think, once you have command over your lines, you don’t have to think anything. You just have to feel the character.”

Bobby Deol had earlier mentioned that his sons will make their foray into the industry: "There’s no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they’re too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry.”

Bobby Deol on 'Animal'

Bobby Deol, who returned to the big screen with "Animal" after four years, described Abrar as a "family man". "I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death. "He is very family-oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family," the actor said during a session on the second day of Agenda AajTak 2023 here.

"Animal", also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing Rs 800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative