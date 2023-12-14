Actor Preity Zinta has clarified that her real name is not Pritam Singh. She posted a video making a clarification on the same and also blamed Bobby Deol for the confusion

Preity Zinta

On Thursday, actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a video clarifying the confusion behind her real name. The actress said there have been articles on the internet claiming that her birth name was Pritam Singh which she later changed to Preity Zinta. However, the actress clarified that there is no truth to it and also revealed the story behind the name Pritam Singh coming into existence.

In a video, Preity said that she has been asked multiple times if she has changed her name from Pritam Singh to Preity Zinta. She said that she has only added a G to her name, taking the initial of her husband's name Gene Goodenough.

"Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @iambobbydeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke ( pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him) The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao. So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity Hope this clarifies everything once and for all," she wrote along with the video.

Bobby Deol took to the comment section and apologised to Preity for being the cause of confusion. "Preetam singh I gave you this name It suits you but sorry didn’t realise it would confuse people I love you my Preetam singh," he wrote.

Actor Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Soldier' completed 25 years earlier this year. The film directed by Abbas-Mustan was the first film that Preity signed. Bobby was also relatively new in the industry back then. While Soldier was the first film Preity signed, Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se...' released first making it her debut film.

But did you know Preity was not the first choice for the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Ramesh Taurani said, "I met Babita Kapoor and expressed my wish to sign her daughter, Kareena when she was 16 years old. But she turned down the opportunity, saying, ‘Kareena bahut chhoti hai (Kareena is too young)’." He tried his best to convince her but Babita was adamant about Kareena finishing her education first. Later, it was proposed that Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's older sister, do the film. However, the two were unable to come to terms over her fees. The role eventually went to Preity.